High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton, Airline win tournament openers

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Haughton Lady Bucs and Airline Lady Vikings won tournament games Thursday night.

Parkway defeated 2023 select Division I runner-up John Curtis Christian 54-45 in the Sunday Players Showdown in the Lake tournament in Lake Charles.

Haughton remained undefeated with a 53-24 victory over Cedar Creek in the Quitman tournament. Airline extended its winning streak to five with a 57-52 victory over South Beauregard in the South Beauregard tournament in Longville.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to 2023 non-select Division I semifinalist Walker 70-33 in the Denham Springs tournament, and Plain Dealing lost to Quitman 63-33 in the Quitman tournament.

In a non-tournament game, Byrd edged Bossier 31-30 at Byrd.

At Lake Charles, Chloe Larry led Parkway with 20 points. Dakota Howard added 12 and Zara Baker 10.

The Lady Panthers led 15-10 after the first quarter. Baker scored six in the second and Parkway extended the lead to 29-16 at the half.

John Curtis rallied in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 38-32. Larry scored nine in the fourth to help the Lady Panthers pull out the victory.

Parkway (6-2), which has won six in a row, plays defending non-select Division V state champion Fairview in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Fairview (13-2) defeated 2023 select Division II semifinalist Vandebilt Catholic 71-69 in the first round.

John Curtis dropped to 4-2.

At Ruston, Bella Hammond poured in 19 points to lead Haughton.

Skylar Branch chipped in 10.

Hammond had 13 in the first half and Branch 10 as the Lady Bucs rolled to a 36-11 lead.

Haughton (9-0) faces host Quitman (6-5) Friday at 4.

Cali Deal led Quitman against Plain Dealing with 31 points.

Jakayla Douglas led the Lady Lions (3-6) with 10 points. Janiya Douglas hit a pair of 3-pointers.

At South Beauregard, Airline led 32-26 at the half. South Beauregard rallied to tie it after three quarters, but the Lady Vikings pulled away in the fourth.

Airline (5-3) faces Merryville Friday at 6.

At Denham Springs, Chloe Bailey and Addison Morris paced Benton (5-2) with nine points each.

Leah Eddards and Kennedi Ard led Walker (5-0) with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

At Byrd, Adrianna Gooden and Anijah Hardy led Bossier with eight and seven points,, respectively.

Trailing 25-21 after three quarters, the Lady Kats (5-3) rallied in the fourth but the Lady Jackets held on for the victory.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.