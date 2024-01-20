High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton, Benton notch 1-5A victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers won District 1-5A games Friday night.

Parkway kept its district winning streak alive with a 64-62 victory over Natchitoches Central in Natchitoches, Haughton routed Byrd 56-5 at Haughton and Benton downed Airline 54-37 at Airline.

Parkway (19-6, 7-0) and Haughton (23-3, 7-0) are scheduled to face off for the district lead Monday at Parkway at 6 p.m. The game was rescheduled after winter weather caused it’s postponement Tuesday.

At Natchitoches Central, Chloe Larry scored 30 points to lead the Lady Panthers.

Dakota Howard had 21.

Larry scored 14 in the first half and Howard 12 as Parkway led 33-31. The Lady Panthers led 40-38 after three quarters.

Larry scored eight in the fourth, including a big 3-pointer, and Parkway pulled out the victory, extending its district winning streak to 39.

Akeelah Wade and Alyssa Chandler led the Lady Chiefs (15-9, 4-3) with 18 and 15 points, respectively.

At Haughton, Skylar Branch and Shaniya Perkins led the Lady Bucs with 15 points each.

At Airline, Chloe Bailey scored 16 to lead Benton.

Kryshna Bostic added 11 and Taylor Brown had nine.

Bostic and Avery Ryan hit 3-pointers in the first quarter and the Lady Tigers rolled to a 15-2 lead.

Airline rallied in the second and trailed 22-15 at the half. Benton got going on offense in the third, scoring 19, and led 41-29 going into the fourth.

Ke’Zyriah Sykes led the Lady Vikings with 13 points. Addi McDowell had nine.

Benton (15-11, 4-3) visits Natchitoches Central Monday. Airline (14-10, 2-5) visits Southwood.

Plain Dealing hosts Arcadia in a makeup game Monday.