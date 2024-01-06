High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton, Benton notch 1-5A victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers all won District 1-5A games Friday night.

Parkway defeated Byrd 62-3 at Parkway, Haughton downed Natchitoches Central 48-40 at Haughton and Benton eased past Southwood 56-51 at Benton.

In the other 1-5A game, Airline fell to Captain Shreve 50-45 at Airline.

Parkway (16-6, 4-0) and Haughton (20-3, 4-0) are tied for the district lead. They are followed by Airline (14-7, 2-2), Benton (13-10, 2-2), Natchitoches Central (13-8, 2-2), Southwood (17-5, 1-3), Captain Shreve (8-8, 1-3) and Byrd (2-17, 0-4).

At Parkway, eight Lady Panthers scored in the victory.

Dakota Howard scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter. Chloe Larry scored 12 of her 15 in the first half.

Zara Baker added nine points and Khia Thomas eight.

Parkway hosts Airline Tuesday.

At Haughton, Skylar Branch led three Lady Bucs in double figures with 15 points.

Bella Hammond had 11 and Abbie Hooper 10.

Haughton led 22-17 at the half. The Lady Bucs limited the Lady Chiefs to three points in the third quarter and took a 36-20 lead into the fourth.

Natchitoches Central’s Mikayla Gallien scored 10 of her 19 in the fourth.

Haughton visits Southwood Tuesday.

At Benton, Chloe Bailey and Avery Ryan led the Lady Tigers with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Bailey hit two 3-pointers and scored eight in the first quarter as Benton jumped out to a 21-6 lead.

The Lady Tigers increase the lead to 17 at halftime.

Southwood rallied in the third, going on a 20-6 run to cut the lead to 42-38.

Emily Stephens scored all six of her points and had two assists in the fourth quarter to help Benton pull out the victory.

Fran Green and Niylah Jones led Southwood with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Jones made three 3-pointers in the second half. Green had five in the game.

Benton visits Captain Shreve Tuesday.

At Airline, Ke’Zyriah Sykes and Addison McDowell scored 10 points each to lead Airline.

The Lady Vikings trailed by eight with about three minutes left. They cut the lead to 48-45 in the final minute but couldn’t complete the come.

Leah Branch led Shreve with 10 points. Jon’Quora Moore added nine and Jakyiah Lane eight.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing fell to Summerfield 70-27 at Summerfield.

Jakayla Douglas led the Lady Lions with 13 points. Javaria Gilliam added nine.