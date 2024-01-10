High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton, Benton post 1-5A victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers continued their winning ways in District 1-5A Tuesday night.

Defending non-select Division I state champion Parkway defeated Airline 56-15 at Parkway, Haughton dropped Southwood 60-38 at Southwood and Benton downed Captain Shreve 55-39 at Shreve.

Parkway (17-6, 5-0) and Haughton (21-3, 5-0) remain tied for the district lead.

Benton (14-10, 3-2), which has won three straight, is tied for third with Natchitoches Central (14-8, 3-2), which defeated Byrd 51-15.

They are followed by Airline (14-8, 2-3), Southwood (17-6, 1-4), Captain Shreve (8-9, 1-4) and Byrd (2-18, 0-5).

At Parkway, Chloe Larry led the Lady Panthers with 16 points.

Dakota Howard added 12 and Savannah Wilson 10.

The Lady Panthers visit Benton Friday. The Lady Vikings host Natchitoches Central.

At Haughton, Sklyar Branch scored 19 points to lead the Lady Bucs.

Shaniya Perkins had 16 and Bella Hammond 15.

Haughton led 25-19 at the half.

Hammond hit two 3-pointers and Branch one in the third quarter. The Lady Bucs outscored the Lady Cowboys 19-4 and led 44-23 going into the fourth.

Southwood’s Kenya Anderson scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Haughton hosts Captain Shreve Friday.

At Captain Shreve, Kryshna Bostic sank five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Benton.

Avery Ryan scored 11. Taylor Brown added nine and Chloe Bailey eight.

The Lady Tigers led 16-9 after the first quarter. Bostic hit three 3s in the second and Benton extended the lead to 33-22 at the half.

Bostic’s final two 3-pointers came in the third quarter. Brown also hit one from behind the arc. Benton held the Lady Gators to six points and led 50-28 going into the fourth.