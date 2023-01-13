High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton get 1-5A victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Friday night.

Parkway defeated Benton 31-14 at Parkway and Haughton downed Captain Shreve 41-29 at Haughton.

In the other 1-5A games, Byrd dropped Southwood 61-43 and Airline fell to Natchitoches Central in Natchitoches.

Defending champion Parkway (18-5, 6-0) leads the district. Natchitoches Central (14-8, 5-1) is second followed by Benton (15-8, 4-2), Haughton (18-7, 4-2), Captain Shreve (10-8, 2-4), Byrd (13-7, 2-4), Airline (15-9, 1-5) and Southwood (12-9, 0-6).

At Parkway, Benton took the air out of the ball in the first half, running large chunks of time off the clock in order to keep the game against the heavily favored Lady Panthers close.

It worked well, thanks in part to Parkway’s inability to score after forcing numerous 5-second violations.

The Lady Panthers made just two field goals in the first half, including a 3-pointer by Ty’lissa Henderson in the first minute, and the Lady Tigers went to the locker room with an 8-6 lead.

But Parkway came alive in the third quarter. Henderson hit a 3-pointer and Chloe Larry had a three-point play early. Mikaylah Williams hit a pair of 3-pointers.

The Lady Panthers continued to force turnovers and by the end of the quarter led 23-12. Williams’ second 3 was at the buzzer.

There was more of the same in the fourth as Parkway pulled away.

Williams had 10 points in the second half and finished with 11. Henderson also had 11 and Larry chipped in seven.

Marissa Schoth gamely did most of ball handling duties and led Benton with nine points.

Parkway visits Haughton Tuesday. Benton hosts Natchitoches Central.

At Haughton, Skylar Branch paced Haughton with 12 points. Sara White added nine and Abbie Hooper eight.

Branch scored six and Hooper five in the first quarter and the Lady Bucs led 13-6.

The Lady Gators hit a couple of 3-pointers in the second to stay within striking distance. Haughton led 22-16 at the half.

The Lady Bucs extended the lead to 31-22 after three quarters.