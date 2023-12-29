High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton get tournament wins

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs won tournament games Thursday.

Parkway defeated Colleyville (Texas) Heritage 47-32 in the first round of the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas.

Haughton defeated Neville 48-26 on the first day of the West Monroe tournament.

Dakota Howard led Parkway with 18 points. Zara Baker scored 10 of her 15 points in the third quarter as the Lady Panthers extended a six-point halftime lead to 22.

Savannah Wilson chipped in eight points.

Parkway (12-4) plays Frisco Liberty in the second round of the 32-team tournament Friday at noon.

Skylar Branch hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Haughton (18-2). She had 14 in the first half as the Lady Bucs rolled to a 26-12 lead.

Julia Allen added nine points and Shaniya Perkins eight.