High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton post 1-5A victories

Mikaylah Williams scored 26 points to lead the Parkway Lady Panthers past the Benton Lady Tigers 60-47 in a District 1-5A game Tuesday night at Benton.

In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Haughton routed Byrd 49-23 at Byrd and Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 64-57 at Airline.

In the other 1-5A contest, Southwood dropped Captain Shreve 47-35 at Southwood.

In a non-district game, Plain Dealing rolled past North Webster 50-13 at home.

At Benton, 3-point shooting played a big role in Parkway’s victory.

The Lady Panthers (16-1, 3-0) made 11, including six by Williams, to one for Benton.

Despite that, Benton (14-6,1-2) hung with Parkway for three quarters, trailing just 36-33.

The Panthers pulled away in the fourth. Williams, who hit five of her 3-pointers in the first half, scored six points in the quarter. But it was Makenna Miles who came up big, sinking two 3s and making 4-of-4 free throws. She scored all 10 of her points in the quarter.

Benton has been dealing with some COVID-19 issues over the last few weeks. Last week, the Lady Tigers reached the “Doc” Edwards Invitational championship game despite missing two starters.

Benton was back to full strength Tuesday, but Head Coach Mary Ward and her husband, assistant Randy Ward, missed the game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Jada Stewart led the Lady Tigers with 16 points. Marissa Schoth added 10 and Maddy Ryan eight.

Savannah Wilson, who knocked down two 3-pointers, chipped in 12 points for Parkway. Chloe Larry added nine.

At Byrd, Dakota Howard scored 17 of her 27 points in the first half as Haughton raced to a 24-9 lead.

Sara White added 12 points for the Lady Bucs (11-6, 1-2).

Byrd dropped to 11-5 and 0-3.

At Airline, Kayla Hampton paced the Lady Vikings (16-7, 2-1) with 21 points. Kori Rice added 13 and Reagan Amos 10.

Tyrenisha Bowers led Natchitoches Central (10-8, 1-2) with 16 points. Ma’Kayla Gallien chipped in 12.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions improved to 8-12 with the victory.

