High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton set up showdown for 1-5A lead; Plain Dealing wins district opener

High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton set up showdown for 1-5A lead;...

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs set up a showdown for the District 1-5A lead with victories Friday night.

Parkway defeated Benton 56-27 at Benton, and Haughton downed Captain Shreve 51-28 at Haughton.

The Lady Panthers (18-6, 6-0) and Lady Bucs (22-3, 6-0) face off Tuesday at Parkway at 6 p.m.

In the other District 1-5A games, Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 64-32 at Airline, and Southwood defeated Byrd 64-21 at Byrd.

In a District 1-1A opener, Plain Dealing dropped Magnolia School of Excellence 47-14 at Plain Dealing.

In a non-district game, Bossier fell to defending non-select Division II state champion Wossman 66-9 at Bossier.

At Benton, Chloe Larry led Parkway with 19 points. Dakota Howard and Savannah Wilson scored 11 each.

Larry hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers raced to a 22-3 first-quarter lead.

Parkway, which has won 38 straight district games, led 39-15 at the half.

Kryshna Bostic and Avery Ryan led Benton (14-11, 3-3) with seven and six points, respectively.

The Lady Tigers complete the first half of district play Tuesday at Natchitoches Central.

At Haughton, Skylar Branch scored 18 points to lead the Lady Bucs.

Abbie Hooper scored 11 and Shaniya Perkins had eight.

McKinlee Brown led Shreve (8-10, 1-5) with 14.

At Airline, Addi McDowell led Airline with 13 points. Ke’zyriah Sykes added seven l.

Alyssa Chandler paced Natchitoches Central (15-8, 4-2) with 17 points. Makayla Gallien and Akeelah Wade scored 12 each.

Airline (14-9, 2-4) completes the first half of district play Tuesday at Southwood.

At Plain Dealing, Jakayla Douglas poured in 23 points to lead the Lady Lions.

She scored 15 in the first half and eight in the third quarter.

Brianna Newton added 14 points.

Plain Dealing (6-15) hosts Arcadia Tuesday.