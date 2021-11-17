High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton take season openers

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs opened their seasons with victories Tuesday night.

Parkway routed Rayville 88-49 at Rayville and Haughton edged Homer 29-26 at Homer.

In another opener, Bossier fell to Southwood 55-34 at Southwood.

At Rayville, Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 20 points.

Aniyah Russell added 14, Chloe Larry 13 and Savannah Wilson 12.

At Homer, Abbie Hooper scored 13 points to lead Haughton.

Sara White and Dakota Howard scored five each.

The Lady Bucs trailed 23-22 after three quarters then outscored the Lady Pelicans 7-3 in the fourth. Hooper hit three 3-pointers, including one in the fourth.