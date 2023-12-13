High school girls basketball: Parkway opens district title defense with victory; Haughton, Bossier win

The Parkway Lady Panthers began defense of their District 1-5A championship with a 69-35 victory over Natchitoches Central Tuesday night at Parkway.

Elsewhere, the Haughton Lady Bucs returned to their winning ways with a 63-23 victory over Plain Dealing at Plain Dealing, and the Bossier Lady Kats defeated Haynesville 54-16 at Haynesville.

At Parkway, the defending non-select Division I state champion Lady Panthers extended their district winning streak to 33.

Senior second-team All-State guard Chloe Larry made six of Parkway’s 10 3-pointers and scored a game-high 31.

Junior post player Dakota Howard scored all 16 of her points in the second half.

While the game turned into a rout, it didn’t look that way early in the second half.

Trailing 28-17 at the half, the Lady Chiefs hit two 3-pointers and cut the lead to 28-23 with 5:31 left in the third.

Savannah Wilson, who had nine points , scored underneath to put Parkway back on top by seven.

Natchitoches Central got within five again, but Howard drove for a basket.

She later converted a 3-point play and Parkway was up by a dozen.

It was all part of a 25-4 run as the Lady Panthers extended the lead to 55-29 early in the fourth.

Parkway’s pressure defense forced numerous turnovers during the run.

Larry hit three of her 3s in the second quarter as Parkway made a run just before the half.

She made three early in the fourth. Zara Baker also scored from behind the arc.

MaKayla Gallien led Natchitoches Central (8-4) with 17 points. The Lady Chiefs’ other three losses were to defending non-select Division II champion Wossman by 11 and Class 4A power Huntington twice by six and seven.

Parkway (9-3) continues district play at Captain Shreve Friday.

At Plain Dealing, Bella Hammond led nine Haughton players who scored with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

Shaniya Perkins added 11, Skylar Branch 10 and Aniya Hill eight.

The Lady Bucs led 16-10 after the first quarter then went on a 22-5 run in the second.

Seven Haughton players scored in the run. Mallory Benton and Abbie Hooper hit 3s.

Javaria Gilliam led Plain Dealing with eight points and Jakayla Douglas had seven.

Haughton (13-1) is playing in the Many tournament later this week.

Plain Dealing (5-8) visits Converse Thursday.

At Haynesville, Zamarion Carter paced Bossier with 18 points.

Tobiria Washington added nine. Tiffani Brown and Adrianna Gooden chipped in eight each.

Trenity Carter had seven.

The Lady Kats led 13-0 after the first quarter and 25-11 at the half.

Bossier (7-7) hosts Airline Friday.