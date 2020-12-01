High school girls basketball: Parkway opens season with victory; Benton wins

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Benton Lady Tigers posted victories in girls high school basketball action Tuesday night.

Parkway opened its season with a 60-50 victory over Northwood at Northwood, handing the Lady Falcons their first loss.

Defending Class 5A champion Benton defeated West Monroe 51-44 on the road. The Lady Tigers raised their record to 4-1.

At Northwood, freshman Chloe Larry made an outstanding debut for the Lady Panthers, scoring a team-high 17 points that included three 3-pointers.

Sophomore Mikaylah Williams, a first-team All-Parish selection last season, scored 16. Bianca Oliver added nine and Deidre Williams eight.

The first quarter ended tied at 12. Larry scored seven in the second and Parkway took a 27-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Lady Panthers extended the lead to 46-33 after three quarters. Larry sank two 3-pointers and scored eight points. Williams scored four in the period.

Izany Hewitt led Northwood (4-1) with 13 points, all in the second half.

At West Monroe, Jada Anderson and Riley Grace Stanford scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Benton.

Stanford hit three 3-pointers and scored nine points in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers cut a seven-point first-quarter deficit to two at the half.

The game was tied at 38 going into the fourth. Anderson scored 10 of her 17 second-half points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Tigers pull out the victory.

West Monroe dropped to 3-2.

Benton is scheduled to play in the Denham Springs tournament, which starts Thursday.