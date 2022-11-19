High school girls basketball: Parkway picks up win on Day 3 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic

High school girls basketball: Parkway picks up win on Day 3 of...

The host Parkway Lady Panthers defeated LaGrange 52-29 Friday night in the final game of Day 3 of the Battle of the Hardwood Classic.

The game was tied at 15 after the first quarter then Parkway took control in the second, outscoring the Lady Gators 12-2 for a 27-17 halftime lead.

Parkway junior Chloe Larry scored 19 points. The Lady Panthers play Warren Easton at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the final day of the four-day event.

Elsewhere in the Battle Friday, Benton fell to 2021-22 Class 3A state champion Wossman 40-21.

The Lady Tigers (1-2) fell behind 23-6 then played the much taller Lady Wildcats basically even in the second half.

Marissa Schoth led Benton with 10 points.

Benton faces Brusly at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the event’s final game.

The Haughton Lady Bucs fell to Ruston 51-44 in the Saline tournament.

Sara White led Haughton (2-1) with 21 points. The Lady Bucs host Minden at 6 p.m. Monday.

Here is Saturday’s schedule in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic.

Main Gym

Bossier vs. Haynesville, 9 a.m,

Parkway vs. Warren Easton, 10:30 a.m.

LaGrange vs. Huntington, noon

Benton vs. Brusly, 1:30

Auxiliary Gym

Delhi vs. Captain Shreve, 10:30 a.m.

Haynesville vs. Southwood, noon