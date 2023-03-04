High school girls basketball: Parkway ready for rematch in state title game

A year ago, the Parkway Lady Panthers walked off the Southeastern University Center court after losing to Ponchatoula 80-79 in double overtime in the Class 5A state championship game feeling something they don’t want to feel again.

The loss was a gut-punch, a bitter ending to a remarkable season for a team that didn’t have a senior in the starting lineup.

Ever since then, everything they’ve done, all the hard work they’ve put in, games against nationally-ranked opponents, trips to tournaments in Texas and Arkansas, has been to get another shot at the title.

They’ll get that shot Saturday night in Hammond on the same court. In a rematch of last year’s 5A title game, No. 2 seed Parkway (29-5) faces Ponchatoula (26-8) for the non-select Division I championship.

Tip-off is at 8 o’clock.

While, yes, it’s a rematch, Ponchatoula has a different look this season. Gone are four players who contributed to their success. Among those are Jaylee Womack, who scored 32 points and hit the 3-pointer in the final seconds that sent the game into overtime.

As the fifth seed, Ponchatoula wasn’t even expected to make it to Hammond. But the Lady Wave upset No. 4 Zachary 65-57 in the quarterfinals. On Thursday, they trailed No. 1 seed Walker 43-37 after three quarters. But they outscored the Lady Wildcats 16-4 in the fourth to win 52-47.

Parkway has virtually the same team as last season. The Lady Panthers have had to play without post player Savannah Wilson, one of their key subs last season, after she suffered a knee injury before the season.

Parkway is the favorite Saturday and the Lady Panthers obviously know it. They have won three playoff games by an average margin of victory of 38.7 points,

But Head Coach Gloria Williams said the players and coaches don’t feel any pressure.

“We look at it as being competitive,” she said in the press conference after her team’s 61-28 semifinal victory over No. 3 seed Barbe Thursday. “And we want to compete. We’re not going to feel any pressure because we’re creating this. The kids, they don’t like to lose. Nor do I. As far as pressure, that’s outside stuff. We try not to let it interfere with what we have going on on the inside.

“But at the end of the day they don’t want that feeling that they had last year either. That’s in the back of their minds. I don’t think it’s pressure. It’s more of a motivation. I know what that feels like. I don’t want to be on that side. So let me go out a compete my best. No regrets. Leave it all on the floor.”

Parkway senior All-America guard Mikaylah Williams said preparation is the key.

“I think pressure only comes when you don’t feel prepared,” she said. “And I feel like this season we’ve had a tough schedule. Going to Texas, playing Sierra Canyon. I feel like it’s built us up for this moment so I don’t think we feel any pressure.”

Junior guard Chloe Larry scored 34 in last year’s game. If she felt any pressure it didn’t show when she sank three free throws to send the game into a second overtime.

“We’ve played tough competition leading up to this,” she said. “There’s no pressure.”

Starting along with Williams and Larry will be seniors Ty’lissa Henderson, Makenna Miles and Amoree Williams.

While Ponchatoula has a different team, the Lady Wave do have a post player back who gave the Lady Panthers problems last year. Taylor Jackson, a 5-11 senior, scored 24 points and had eight rebounds.

At Parkway’s postgame press conference Thursday, the Lady Panthers didn’t know who their opponent would be in the finals.

But Gloria Williams said it didn’t matter.

“We’re happy to be here,” she said. “We’re fired up about an opportunity to compete for a state championship.

“We fought to get here and we’re going to continue to fight until we hold up that state championship trophy. That’s what we’re here for. We’re focused. We’re locked in. We’re ready to go.”