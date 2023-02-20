High school girls basketball: Parkway rolls into quarterfinals

The Parkway Lady Panthers rolled into the non-select Division I quarterfinals with a 66-17 victory over Neville Monday night at Parkway.

Parkway (27-5), the No. 2 seed, will host No. 7 Natchitoches Central (23-9) Thursday with a second straight trip to the state tournament on the line. The Lady Chiefs defeated No, 10 St. Amant 83-55 in the second round.

Parkway defeated District 1-5A Natchitoches Central 66-30 in Natchitoches on Dec. 13 and 70-44 at home on Jan. 20 at Parkway.

In the other non-select Division I second-round games involving parish teams, No. 17 Benton fell to No. 1 Walker 49-34 at Walker, and No. 19 Haughton lost to No. 4 Barbe 57-50 in Lake Charles.

At Parkway, the Lady Tigers scored the first two points of the game. The Lady Panthers then went on a 19-0 run and the rout was on.

Parkway led 21-5 at the end of the first quarter and 43-9 at the half.

Mikaylah Williams’ 3-pointer early in the third quarter triggered a running clock and the rest of the game went by quickly.

Williams hit three of her five 3-pointers in the third quarter. She led Parkway with 21 points,

Ty’lissa Henderson scored all 17 of her points in the first half. Chloe Larry chipped in 16 in the game.

Neville, which started two freshmen, closed its season 17-9.

At Walker, Benton made the Lady Wildcats work for the victory.

The Lady Tigers led 12-6 early. Walker rallied but Benton was only down 26-22 at the half,.

The Lady Wildcats started to pull away in the third and led 43-29 going into the fourth.

Chloe Bailey and Marissa Schoth led Benton with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Maddy Ryan added nine. Benton closed its season 20-13.

Arionna Patterson and Kennedi Ard led Walker (31-3) with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Caitlin Travis added 11.

At Barbe, Skylar Branch led Haughton with 18 points. Sara White had 14. Abbie Hooper chipped in 11.

Haughton finished 24-11. The Lady Bucs reached the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

Barbe improved to 27-4.