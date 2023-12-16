High school girls basketball: Parkway rolls to 2-0 in 1-5A; Benton, Airline win

High school girls basketball: Parkway rolls to 2-0 in 1-5A; Benton, Airline...

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers posted victories Friday night.

Parkway improved to 2-0 in District 1-5A with a 59-15 victory over Captain Shreve at Shreve.

Benton dropped Stanley 48-20 in the Logansport tournament at Stanley. Airline defeated Bossier 56-19 at Airline.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to undefeated Hicks 57-48 in the Many tournament.

In a non-tournament game, Plain Dealing fell to North DeSoto 61-21 at North DeSoto.

At Captain Shreve, Zara Baker hit four 3-pointers in the first half and scored 20 points to lead Parkway. She had three 3s in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 26-2 lead.

Chloe Larry added 14 points. Dakota Howard scored all eight of hers in the first quarter.

Parkway (10-3) hosts Conway, Ark., Tuesday.

Captain Shreve dropped to 5-5 overall and 0-2 in district.

At Stanley, Avery Ryan poured in 21 points to lead Benton.

Reily Washington had 10 and Mikayela Sanchez seven.

Ryan scored 13 in the first quarter and the Lady Tigers led 21-1.

Benton (9-6) faces Airline (9-4) in a District 1-5A opener Monday at Benton.

At Airline, Nia Williams led Airline with 12 points, including three 3-pointers.

Rikiyah Taylor added nine. Tomya Grider and Addison McDowell scored eight each.

Bossier dropped to 7-9. The Lady Kats host Plain Dealing Tuesday.

At Many, Shaniya Perkins led three Haughton players in double figures with 12 points.

Skylar Branch had 11 and Abbie Hooper 10.

The Lady Bucs trailed 24-23 at the half and led 40-39 after three quarters.

Reese Stephens scored 11 of her 23 points in the fourth as Hicks pulled out the victory.

Haughton dropped to 13-2. Hicks improved to 18-0.

At North DeSoto, Brianna Newton led Plain Dealing with 10 points, including three 3s.

Jakayla Douglas chipped in seven.

The Lady Lions (5-10) play the Lady Griffins again Monday at home.