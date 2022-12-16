High school girls basketball: Parkway routs Captain Shreve

Chloe Larry scored 21 points to lead the Parkway Lady Panthers to a 68-27 District 1-5A victory over Captain Shreve Friday night at Parkway.

Ty’lissa Henderson added 13 and Makenna Miles 11. Mikaylah Williams had nine.

Parkway led 14-4 after a quarter and 35-16 at the half.

Larry converted a four-point play and two three-point plays en route to 12 third-quarter points.

Parkway (8-4, 2-0) hosts Winnfield at 5 p.m. Monday. Captain Shreve dropped to 8-5 and 1-1.

Parkway has won 20 straight district games going back to the 2020-21 season.

In a District 1-5A game Thursday, Airline fell to Byrd 51-45 at Byrd.

The Lady Vikings dropped to 10-3 and 0-1. Airline hosts Many Wednesday at 4.

Byrd improved to 9-3 and 1-1.

Benton (7-5, 0-0) hosts Haughton (11-3, 1-0) in a 1-5A game Saturday at 6.