The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated defending Class B state champion Fairview 76-41 Sunday on the second day of the Hamilton Christian MLK Classic in Lake Charles.

Mikaylah Williams led Parkway (21-2) with 31 points.

Jayla James scored 18. Ty’lissa Henderson added 13 and Chloe Larry 10.

Fairview, which had an 18-game winning streak, dropped to 28-5.

Parkway will try to extend its winning streak to 17 against Byrd in a District 1-5A game at Byrd. The Lady Panthers lead the district at 6-0.