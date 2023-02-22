High school girls basketball: Parkway seeks state tournament berth

Thursday night is the final time one of the best players in Bossier City-Shreveport will play on her home court

Mikaylah Williams and her Parkway teammates take on District 1-5A foe Natchitoches Central in quarterfinals of the non-select Division I playoffs. Tip off is 6:30.

The Lady Panthers (27-5), the No. 2 seed, defeated the No. 7 Lady Chiefs (23-9) twice in the regular season, 66-30 in Natchitoches on Dec. 13 and 70-44 on Jan. 20 at home.

Both teams have rolled in the playoffs so far. Parkway received a first-round bye and defeated No. 15 Neville 66-17 in the second round.

Natchitoches Central defeated No. 26 Live Oak 66-39 in the first round and No. 10 St. Amant 83-55 in the second.

Since Williams arrived at Parkway as a freshman, the Lady Panthers are 101-20. They have won three straight District 1-5A titles, the last two undefeated. Parkway made it to the state championship game for the first time in school history last year.

Williams is a two-time finalist for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Player of the Year awrd, a national honor. She was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year last season. She is a member of LSU’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class.

But she isn’t the only one responsible for Parkway’s success the last few seasons. Thursday’s game is also the last for senior starters Ty’lissa Henderson, Amoree Williams and Makenna Miles. Guard Chloe Larry is the lone junior in the lineup.

Senior Aniya Russell has also been a contributor to Parkway’s recent success.

The Parkway-Natchitoches Central winner will face the winner between No. 3 Barbe and No. 11 East St. John in the semifinals next week at the state tournament in Hammond.