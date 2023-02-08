High school girls basketball: Parkway survives Benton’s upset bid, clinches 1-5A title; Haughton wins

The Parkway Lady Panthers survived an upset bid by Benton Tuesday night, defeating the Lady Tigers 46-40 at Benton.

With the victory, Parkway (24-5, 13-0) clinched the outright District 1-5A championship for the second straight year.

The Lady Panthers close the regular season against Haughton at home Friday. According to GeauxPreps.com, Parkway is No. 2 in the Division I power ratings and will likely be the No. 2 seed when pairings are announced Sunday.

Benton (19-11, 8-5) visits second-place Natchitoches Central Friday. The Lady Tigers are No. 14 in the power ratings. The top 16 teams in the final ratings host first-round games.

In the other District 1-5A games involving parish teams, Haughton defeated Captain Shreve at Haughton 41-27, and Airline dropped a tough 49-47 decision to Natchitoches Central at Airline.

In a District 1-4A game, Bossier fell to Woodlawn 46-33 at Bossier.

At Benton, Marissa Schoth made two free throws with 3:35 to play to get the Lady Tigers within 40-39.

Benton then had a turnover but the Lady Tigers forced one on the other end with 2:15 left.

After the Lady Tigers missed two free throws, the Lady Panthers missed a couple of shots but were able to get the rebounds. After a timeout with 1:42 left, Mikaylah Williams drove to basket for a left-handed layup to give Parkway a 42-39 lead with 1:20 to go.

Benton missed a shot and Parkway’s Amoree Williams got the rebound. Ty’lissa Henderson scored a fastbreak layup for a 44-39 lead with 40 seconds left.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to an 8-2 lead.

Mikaylah Williams hit a 3-pointer but the Lady Panthers scored only two points the rest of the quarter and Benton led 8-5.

Williams got going in the second, scoring nine points. The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Tigers 19-10 and led 24-18 at the half.

Benton rallied in the third. Schoth scored 10 of her 23 points and the score was tied at 33 going into the fourth.

Williams finished with 20 points. Makenna Miles added eight, including a 3-pointer in the fourth.

Chloe Bailey chipped in seven points for Benton.

At Haughton, Skylar Branch led the Lady Bucs with 17 points.

Abbie Hooper and Sara White scored nine each.

Haughton (23-9, 9-4) is No. 18 in the power ratings.

Airline (17-14, 3-10) closes the regular season at Southwood Friday. The Lady Vikings are No. 20 in the power ratings and will be on the road in the first round.

Natchitoches Central (20-9, 11-2) is No. 7.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.