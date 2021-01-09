High school girls basketball: Parkway takes 1-5A lead; Benton edges Shreve

The Parkway Lady Panthers took sole possession of the District 1-5A lead with an 81-66 victory over the Southwood Lady Cowboys on Friday night at Parkway.

Parkway improved to 12-1 overall and 4-0 in district. Southwood dropped to 15-7 and 2-2.

In a battle between the last two schools to win the Class 5A state championship, 2020 champ Benton edged 2019 champ Captain Shreve 39-37 at Benton.

The Lady Tigers (10-5, 3-1) and defending district champion Lady Gators (9-5, 3-1) are tied for second.

Airline’s District 1-5A game against Haughton scheduled for Airline was postponed. The other 1-5A game between Natchitoches Central and Byrd was also postponed.

In a non-district game, Bossier fell to Minden 61-50 at Minden despite Sanaa Brown’s 34 points.

At Parkway, freshman Chloe Larry scored 29 points to lead the Lady Panthers.

After scoring just two in the first quarter, Larry hit two 3-pointers and scored 13 in the second. Parkway outscored Southwood 27-10 for a 42-23 halftime lead.

Sophomore Mikaylah Williams scored eight of her 18 in the period.

The Lady Cowboys cut five points off the lead in the third quarter, but the Lady Panthers still held a comfortable 59-45 advantage heading into the fourth.

Bianca Oliver and Sh’Diamond McKnight contributed to the victory with 12 points each.

Jermesha Frierson led Southwood with 26 points. Kennedee Shelton added 20.

Parkway was scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Airline, but the game has already been postponed. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to visit Captain Shreve on Friday, Jan. 15.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers prevailed in a defensive struggle.

Benton led 17-13 at the half but Shreve rallied in the third and led by as many as five points.

Benton’s Riley Grace Stanford hit some big shots, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The second one, a swish from the baseline, put her team ahead by four late in the game.

Ella Kate Malley hit two free throws with 6.8 seconds left to give the Lady Tigers a five-point lead.

Shreve’s Jordan McLemore then hit a long 3-pointer. But Benton got the ball inbounds and time ran out.

Stanford led the Lady Tigers with 12 points. Marissa Schoth added eight and Anderson had seven.

Jada Stewart scored six, including a big basket inside in the fourth. Malley finished with five.

All the Lady Tigers contributed with their defense.

Addison Martin led Shreve with 12 points. Desiree Hudson added eight and McLemore seven.

Benton is scheduled to host Natchitoches Central on Tuesday.

