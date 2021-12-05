Home Sports-Free High school girls basketball: Parkway wins Ouachita Parish tournament; Benton, Airline, Plain...

High school girls basketball: Parkway wins Ouachita Parish tournament; Benton, Airline, Plain Dealing win tournament games

The Parkway Lady Panthers won the Ouachita Parish tournament Saturday with a 65-54 victory over Rayville in Monroe.

Elsewhere, Benton defeated St. Amant 39-28 in the Brusly tournament, Airline slipped past Rosepine 49-47 in double overtime in the South Beauregard tournament and Haughton fell to Lakeview 46-35 in the Lakeview tournament.

Plain Dealing improved to 4-6 with a 59-56 victory over Calvary Baptist in the Northwood tournament.

At Monroe, Mikaylah Williams led Parkway (8-1) with 21 points. 

Chloe Larry added 15. Makenna Miles and Savannah Wilson scored eight each.

The Lady Panthers led 30-26 at the half and 45-39 after three quarters.

Williams scored nine in the fourth. Miles, who was 4-of-4 from the free throw line, had six.

At Brusly, Marissa Schoth scored 14 points to lead Benton (7-1) past St. Amant. Jada Stewart chipped in nine.

Benton led 18-14 at the half behind Schoth’s eight points. The Lady Tigers limited the Lady Gators to five points in the third quarter and extended the lead to 29-19.

At South Beauregard, Kayla Hampton poured in 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Airline (6-4) past Rosepine.

Kori Rice had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Erin Pradier had six rebounds and five steals.

At Lakeview, Dakota Howard paced Haughton (6-2) with 17 points. Sara White had 11.

The Lady Bucs led by six at the half. The Lady Gators (9-0) rallied in the third and led by one going into the fourth.

Foul trouble hurt Haughton in the second half. Howard and Abbie Hooper both fouled out.

