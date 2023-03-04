High school girls basketball: Parkway wins state title

Mission accomplished. The Parkway Lady Panthers are state champions.

Parkway, the No. 2 seed, rolled past No. 5 Ponchatoula 80-57 in the non-select Division I championship game at the Southeastern University Center Saturday night in Hammond.

Parkway closed the season 30-5.

Senior guard Mikaylah Williams finished her sensational high school career with 34 points and 11 rebounds. She was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

Junior guard Chloe Larry scored 17 points.

Senior guard/forward Ty’lissa Henderson had nine points and four steals. Senior guard Makenna Miles scored nine.

Senior guard Aniyah Russell had six points. Senior post player Amoree Williams had eight rebounds.

Parkway led 23-19 after the first quarter. The Lady Panthers began to pull away in the second, outscoring the Lady Wave 18-8 in the second for a 41-27 halftime lead.

Parkway extended the lead to 59-37 after three quarters.

Taylor Jackson led Ponchatoula (26-9) with 20 points. Elizabeth Thompson added 17.

