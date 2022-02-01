High school girls basketball: Parkway wraps up District 1-5A title; Haughton, Benton, Bossier win

The Parkway Lady Panthers wrapped up the District 1-5A championship with a 57-29 victory over the Southwood Cowboys on Tuesday night at Parkway.

Parkway (26-2, 11-0) leads second-place Southwood by four games with three to play.

In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Haughton got past Airline 47-43 at Airline and Benton dropped Captain Shreve 60-45 at Benton.

In District 1-3A, Bossier defeated Loyola 49-36 at Bossier.

In District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing fell to Haynesville 47-45 at Haynesville.

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams and Chloe Larry led Parkway with 21 and 18 points, respectively.

The Lady Panthers extended their on-court winning streak to 21 games. They had to forfeit a game against Walker on Dec. 17 because of COVID-19 related issues.

At Airline, freshman Dakota Howard poured in 27 points to lead Haughton (15-10, 5-6).

The Lady Bucs rallied from a 34-32 deficit after three quarters. Howard had 11 points in the fourth.

Sara White scored eight points.

Kayla Hampton led Airline (20-11, 6-5) with 18 points. Kori Rice and Paige Marshall scored nine each.

At Benton, Jada Stewart scored 21 points and Marissa Schoth tallied 16 to lead Benton (19-9, 6-5).

The Lady Tigers led 24-18 at the half then extended the advantage to 42-29 entering the fourth.

Stewart scored 17 in the second half, including 10 in the third quarter.

Carley Hamilton provided almost all of Shreve’s offense, leading the Lady Gators (11-11, 4-7) with 39 points. She made eight 3-pointers.

At Bossier, Sanaa Brown led Bossier with 20 points, seven assists, and five steals.

Rikiyah Taylor had 17 points and two steals.

Bossier improved to 6-13 overall and 3-2 in district. Loyola dropped to 11-10 and 4-2.

At Haynesville, Plain Dealing dropped to 9-13 and 2-3 with the close loss. Haynesville improved to 8-15 and 2-2.