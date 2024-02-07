High school girls basketball: Parkway wraps up District 1-5A title; Haughton downs Shreve

The Parkway Lady Panthers clinched their third straight outright District 1-5A championship Tuesday night with a 68-34 victory over the Benton Lady Tigers at Parkway.

Parkway improved to 25-6 overall and 13-0 in district. The Lady Panthers have a two-game lead over Haughton (27-5, 11-2).

Parkway visits Haughton Friday in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Lady Bucs defeated Captain Shreve 47-40 at Shreve Tuesday.

Elsewhere in 1-5A, Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 63-49 at Natchitoches Central.

In District 1-4A, Bossier defeated Woodlawn 43-25 at Woodlawn.

At Parkway, Chloe Larry hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead the Lady Panthers.

She hit three from behind the arc and scored 13 in Parkway’s 28-point second quarter. Zara Baker knocked down two 3s and had all 11 of her points in the quarter.

Jayla James added 10 points and Dakota Howard nine.

Chloe Bailey led Benton (18-14, 7-6) with 12 points and Taylor Brown had eight.

The Lady Tigers (18-14, 7-6) close the regular season at home Friday against Natchitoches Central.

At Captain Shreve, Skylar Branch and Bella Hammond led Haughton with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Lady Bucs trailed 25-24 at the half. Haughton grabbed a 37-34 lead after three quarters then held Shreve to six points in the fourth.

At Natchitoches Central, Airline dropped to 16-14 overall and 4-9 in district. Natchitoches Central improved to 21-10 and 10-3.

At Woodlawn, Bossier improved to 12-17 overall and 2-4 in district.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.