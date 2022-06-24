High school girls basketball: Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams commits to LSU

Parkway rising senior Mikaylah Williams has verbally committed to play basketball at LSU.

Williams, rated the nation’s top college prospect by ProspectNation.com and ESPN’s Hoopgurlz.com, made the announcement in a video posted on both her Twitter account and The Players’ Tribune.

“I couldn’t be more excited and grateful to be in this position,” Williams wrote in a post of The Players’ Tribune website. “I thank God every day for trusting me with my talent and watching over me as I live out my dreams. I am thankful for every coach that took the time to recruit me. I am thankful for all my teammates along the way because I couldn’t do it on my own.”

Among the coaches she thanked were Parkway Head Coach Gloria Williams and assistants Tucker Cox and Alice Robinson.

“Thank you for giving me the space to grow up and get better. Thank you for helping me learn to lead!,” she wrote.

Williams also thanked her parents, Patrick and LaTonya Perry Williams.

Williams ended the video and post with this.

“In order to take my game to the next level and continue to learn and grow as a young woman, there’s only one place that I wanted to be: HOME! I’ve decided I will be attending LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY.”

According to Tiger Rag magazine’s William Weathers, Williams will be the first No. 1 prospect in 20 years to sign with LSU.

She chose LSU from a list of five finalists that also included Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Baylor and Duke.

The Lady Tigers went 26-6 last season in former Louisiana Tech star Kim Mulkey’s first season as head coach. They lost to Ohio State 79-64 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Williams, also a standout softball player and track and field athlete, is part of a family of exceptional athletes,

LaTonya played for Northwestern State from 2002-05 and helped the Lady Demons win the 2003-04 Southland Conference championship. Patrick played at BPCC for current Northwestern State coach Mike McConathy.

Mikaylah’s younger brother, Kaleb, was a standout football and basketball player at Elm Grove. A freshman-to-be at Parkway, he helped the Eagles win eighth-grade district titles in football and basketball this past school year.

In a story in The Press-Tribune the summer before Mikaylah’s freshman year, her mother talked about the attention she was already receiving then.

“We just try to tell her that there are a lot of people who would like to be in her shoes,” she said. “Just remain humble. Just let them know you’re working with what the Lord gave you. As long as you don’t get the big head we’ll be fine.”

Williams gave her parents the credit for her success.

“All I can say is they give up a lot for me and I really appreciate it of them,” she said. “A lot of sacrifices.”

Willams was named Miss Basketball by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association after leading Parkway to the Class 5A state championship game. The Lady Panthers finished 33-3 after losing to Ponchatoula 80-79 in double overtime.

Williams, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged averaged 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals.

Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year, she was also one of five finalists for the Naismith National High School Girls Player of the Year presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, which went to UCLA signee Kiki Rice of Washington, D.C.

Williams and Rice were teammates on the USA team that won the gold medal in the FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup last August in Hungary. Williams was named MVP of the event.

Williams is heading back to Debrecen next month as a member of the USA Basketball Women’s U17 National Team. The U.S. will play in the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup July 9-17.

Williams is a three-time first-team selection on The Press-Tribune’s All-Parish team. She was co-MVP with Benton’s Jada Anderson in 2021 and MVP last season.