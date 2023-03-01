High school girls basketball: Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams named first team on Naismith All-America Team

Parkway senior Mikaylah Williams has been named to Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls All-America Team.

Williams was one of five players named to the first team. The boys and girls teams were announced Wednesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Williams was joined on the first time by two of her teammates on the United States’ FIBA Under-17 World Cup-winning team, Judea “JuJu” Watkins of Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and Jadyn Donovan of Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.).

Williams, an LSU signee, averaged 19 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals in the regular season.

The Naismith All-America Team consists of first, second and third teams and 15 honorable mention selections.

Parkway (28-5) plays Barbe in the non-sect Division I semifinals at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in Hammond.