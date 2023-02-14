High school girls basketball: Parkway’s Williams a finalist for national Player of the Year award for second straight year

Parkway senior Mikaylah Williams is one of five finalists for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Girls Player of the Year for the second straight year.

The Naismith Player of the Year is a national award.

Williams, an LSU signee, led Parkway to a 26-5 record in the regular season. The Lady Panthers were 22-1 against state schools.

Parkway, the No. 2 seed, received a first-round bye in the non-select Division I playoffs.

The other finalists are Kamorea Arnold, a senior point guard from Germantown, Wis., headed to UConn; Zoe Brooks, a senior guard from Saint John Vianney (Plainfield, N.J.) headed to N.C. State; Jaydyn Donovan, a senior guard Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.) headed to Duke; and Judea “JuJu” Watkins, a senior guard from Sierra Canyon (Los Angeles) headed to USC.

Williams and Watkins went head-to-head when Parkway played Sierra Canyon at the Centenary Gold Dome in November at the Centenary Gold Dome.

Sierra Canyon, currently ranked No. won 61-49. Watkins had 24 points and Williams 17.

Williams, Watkins and Donovan were teammates on the USA squad that won the U-17 World Cup in July in Debrecen, Hungary.

Williams also was the MVP on two gold-medal winning USA teams in 3X3 basketball.