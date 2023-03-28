High school girls basketball: Parkway’s Williams helps West win McDonald’s All American Game in Houston

Parkway senior Mikaylah Williams made her presence felt in the McDonald’s All American Game Tuesday night at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Williams scored 15 points to help the West win 110-102. She was 5-of-8 from the field and had one 3-pointed. She also had five rebounds, two assists and four steals.

JuJu Watkins of Sierra Canyon, Calif., led the West with 25 points. Amanda Muse of Heritage (Calif.) had 18 and Jada Williams of La Jolla Country Day School (Calif.) had 16.

Williams led Parkway to a 30-5 record and the non-select Division I state championship. She was named the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year chosen by the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee and the Wootten Family.

Williams is bound for LSU.