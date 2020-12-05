High school girls basketball: Parkway’s Williams hits 8 3-pointers in rout of Ruston

Sophomore Mikaylah Williams hit eight 3-pointers as the Parkway Lady Panthers routed Ruston 62-24 Friday night at Parkway.

Williams, who scored 28 points, sank five from long range in the first quarter and then added two more in the second.

Bianca Oliver added 12 points and Sh’Diamond McKnight 10 to hep Parkway improve to 2-0. Chloe Larry chipped in nine.

The Lady Panthers led 28-7 after the first quarter and 45-14 at the half.

Parkway is scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Booker T. Washington.