High school girls basketball: Parkway’s Williams named LSWA’s Miss Basketball for second straight year

Parkway senior Mikaylah Williams has been named the Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance/Miss Basketball by the Louisiana Sporth Writers Association for the second straight year.

The LSU signee is only the fifth two-time winner. The others are Kisha James of Pineville (1997-98), Seimone Augustus of Capitol (2001-02), Kalani Brown of Salmen (2014-15) and Cara Ursin of Destrehan (2016-17).

“Mikaylah is an incredibly special student-athlete. Her immense talent, combined with her unmatched work ethic sets her apart – making her not only the top player in the state, but in the country,” said LSU coach Kim Mulkey. “Mikaylah brings a versatile skill set to Baton Rouge. She has a college ready frame with the ability to score the ball at all three levels that will have an instant impact on the court for us.”

Williams led Parkway (30-5) to the non-select Division I state championship. She was named Outstanding Player after scoring 27 points in a dominating 80-57 victory over Ponchatoula.

“We are blessed Mikaylah chose to stay home and compete for championships as a Tiger,” Mulkey said. “It’s going to be a special treat for the entire state of Louisiana to watch this homegrown kid represent LSU throughout the remainder of her basketball career.”

Williams averaged 19 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals on a balanced team.

