High school girls basketball: Parkway’s Williams named LSWA’s Miss Basketball for second straight year

By
Russell Hedges
-

LSWA

Parkway senior Mikaylah Williams has been named the Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance/Miss Basketball by the Louisiana Sporth Writers Association for the second straight year.

The LSU signee is only the fifth two-time winner. The others are Kisha James of Pineville (1997-98), Seimone Augustus of Capitol (2001-02), Kalani Brown of Salmen (2014-15) and Cara Ursin of Destrehan (2016-17).

“Mikaylah is an incredibly special student-athlete. Her immense talent, combined with her unmatched work ethic sets her apart – making her not only the top player in the state, but in the country,” said LSU coach Kim Mulkey. “Mikaylah brings a versatile skill set to Baton Rouge. She has a college ready frame with the ability to score the ball at all three levels that will have an instant impact on the court for us.”

Williams  led Parkway (30-5) to the non-select Division I state championship. She was named Outstanding Player after scoring 27 points in a dominating 80-57 victory over Ponchatoula.

“We are blessed Mikaylah chose to stay home and compete for championships as a Tiger,” Mulkey said. “It’s going to be a special treat for the entire state of Louisiana to watch this homegrown kid represent LSU throughout the remainder of her basketball career.”

Williams averaged 19 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals on a balanced team. 

La. Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Miss Basketball winners

  • 1996: Judy Clark, Singer
    1997: Kisha James, Pineville
    1998: Kisha James, Pineville
    1999: Ashley Antony, Anacoco
    2000: Alana Beard, Southwood-Shreveport
    2001: Seimone Augustus, Capitol
    2002: Seimone Augustus, Capitol
    2003: Katie Antony, Anacoco
    2004: Quianna Chaney, Southern Lab
    2005: Courtnee Hollins, Fairview
    2006: Alexis Rack, Franklin
    2007: Tarkeisha Wysinger, Many
    2008: Deana Allen, Ellender
    2009: Kylie Leonards, Fairview
    2010: Theresa Plaisance, Vandebilt Catholic
    2011: Tina Roy, Kaplan
    2012: Lulu Perry, Benton
    2013: La’Dencia Johnson, Rayville
    2014: Kalani Brown, Salmen
    2015: Kalani Brown, Salmen
    2016: Cara Ursin, Destrehan
    2017: Cara Ursin, Destrehan
    2018: Kourtney Weber, Ursuline
    2019: Tiara Young, Walker
    2020: JeKaila Jordan, John Curtis
    2021: Jeriah Warren, LaGrange
    2022: Mikaylah Williams, Parkway
  • 2023: Mikaylah Williams, Parkway
