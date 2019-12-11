High school girls basketball: PeopleFacts Lady Tigers tournament features strong field

The PeopleFacts Lady Tigers tournament begins Thursday at Benton High.

The tournament features a strong field. Six of the eight teams have winning records.

In Thursday’s games, Parkway (11-0) plays Ruston (3-6) at 3:30 p.m., Benton (6-2) takes on Red River (9-2) at 5, Ouachita Parish (10-2) faces Haughton (7-2) at 6:30 and Woodlawn (4-5) meets Mansfield (6-3) at 8.

Mansfield is the defending Class 2A state champ. The Lady Wolverines defeated 2019 Class 4A runner-up Benton on Tuesday.

If Benton and Mansfield both win Thursday, they will have a rematch in the semifinals on Friday at 6.

Red River, a Class 2A semifinalist last season, has an eight-game winning streak. The Lady Bulldogs’ losses were to Mansfield and Bossier.

Ouachita Parish has won five in a row and eight of its last nine. Haughton won its tournament last week.

The winner between the Lady Lions and Lady Bucs faces the Parkway-Ruston winner in the semifinals at 8 Friday.

The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s games start at 4 with the seventh-place game followed by the consolation championship at 5:15 and the third-place game at 6:30.