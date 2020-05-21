High school girls basketball: Pesnell steps down as Haughton head coach; Jenna Bolin named new coach

Jenna Bolin, a former head coach at Ruston and Castor, is the new head girls basketball coach at Haughton, principal David Haynie announced Thursday.

Bolin replaces Jennifer Pesnell. Haynie said Pesnell is pursuing job opportunities outside the area.

“We hate to lose Coach Pesnell,” Haynie said. “She’s been here for 16 years. She’s done an excellent job. But we’re happy to find somebody as quality of a person and coach as Coach Bolin.”

Bolin is a former player and assistant coach at Southwood under Steve McDowell, winner of multiple state championships.

She was head coach at Ruston in 2014-15 and 2015-16. For the last four years, she been teaching English at Ringgold.

