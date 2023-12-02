High school girls basketball: (Updated) Plain Dealing, Haughton, Airline get wins in tournaments

High school girls basketball: (Updated) Plain Dealing, Haughton, Airline get wins in...

The Plain Dealing Lady Lions and Haughton Lady Bucs were winners in the Quitman tournament Friday.

Plain Dealing defeated D’Arbonne Woods 52-38, and Haughton edged Quitman 36-33.

The Lady Bucs improved to 10-0.

Airline won its sixth straight, defeating Merryville 40-27 in the South Beauregard tournament.

Elsewhere, Parkway fell to Fairview 64-60 in a battle of defending state champions in the quarterfinals of the Showdown in the Lake tournament in Lake Charles.

Benton dropped a 63-56 decision to Woodlawn-Baton Rouge in the Denham Springs tournament.

At Quitman, three Plain Dealing players scored in double figures led by Jakayla Douglas with 18.

Brianna Newton had 14 and Javaria Gilliam 12.

The Lady Lions (4-6) led 20-7 after the first quarter and 31-9 at the half.

Skylar Branch led Haughton with 13 points.

The Lady Bucs led 15-12 at the half and 24-19 after three quarters. Abbie Hooper scored all six of her points in the fourth.

Shaniya Perkins added six points in the game. Cadence Salas had five. Cali Deal led Quitman with 17.

At Lake Charles, Chloe Larry and Dakota Howard led Parkway with 19 and 16 points, respectively. Khia Thomas added 13.

Ella Reeves led Fairview (14-2) with 25 points.

Parkway led15-12 after the first quarter. Fairview hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and led 34-30 at the half.

Fairview maintained the four-point advantage going into the fourth quarter. Fairview made nine 3-pointers to one for Parkway.

Parkway (6-3), which had a six-game winning streak snapped, plays Scotlandville at noon Saturday.

At South Beauregard, Ke’Zyriah Sykes led Airline (6-3) with 16 points. Rikiyah Taylor and Trinity Blaine scored six each.

At Denham Springs, Avery Ryan poured in 24 points to lead Benton.

Reily Washington added 12 and Chloe Bailey 10.

Benton trailed 11-7 after the first quarter. Ryan scored 12 in the second but the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Tigers 25-13 for a 36-20 halftime lead.

Benton (5-3) got within nine going into the fourth. Bailey sank two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the fourth.

Mariah Scott led four Woodlawn players in double figures with 15 points. The Lady Panthers improved to 6-1.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.