Home Sports-Free High school girls basketball: Providence Classical Academy routs Mount Olive

High school girls basketball: Providence Classical Academy routs Mount Olive

By
Russell Hedges
-
3
0

The Providence Classical Academy Lady Knights defeated Mount Olive 53-10 in an MAIS game Thursday night at Mount Olive.

Sarah Kate Hamm led PCA with 12 points. Rachel Davis added 11, Kara Crenshaw 10 and Keyton Southerland eight.

Elsewhere, Benton, Airline and Haughton lost games in tournaments.

Airline (7-5) fell to West Monroe 60-43 in the West Ouachita tournament in Cadeville.

Benton (8-3) lost to Lafayette High 72-27 in the Lake Arthur tournament. Lafayette improved to 6-0.

Haughton (7-3) dropped a tough 37-35 decision to Quitman in the Cedar Creek tournament. Quitman improved to 11-6 with its sixth straight victory.

Previous articleHigh school boys basketball: Parkway, Haughton advance to semifinals of Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament
Russell Hedges
http://www.bossierpress.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR