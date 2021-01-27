High school girls basketball: Rice leads Airline past Byrd; Parkway posts non-district victory

The Airline Lady Vikings and Parkway Lady Panthers picked up victories Wednesday night.

In a District 1-5A game, Airline defeated Byrd 35-28 at Byrd.

In a non-district game, Parkway rolled past Loyola College Prep 46-17 at Parkway.

At Byrd, Kori Rice scored 17 points to lead the Lady Vikings (11-13, 1-6). She also had eight rebounds and five blocks.

Faith Rush had nine points and eight rebounds. Toria Brocks had seve assists, four steals and five blocks.

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams led the Lady Panthers (16-3) with 16 points.

Eight other Parkway players scored.

The Lady Panthers were coming off a 48-39 District 1-5A victory over Natchitoches Central on Tuesday in Natchitoches.

Williams scored a team-high 20. Chloe Larry added 13 and Sh’Diamond McKnight 11.

Parkway and Captain Shreve are tied for first in the district at 7-1.