High school girls basketball: Strong field set to compete in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway

By
Russell Hedges
-
4
0

The annual Battle on the Hardwood Classic begins Wednesday at Parkway with another very strong field competing over four days.

Eighteen teams are participating. Twenty-three games are scheduled to be played in the main and auxiliary gyms.

Two 2021-22 state champions and two state runners-up are competing.

Wossman won the Class 3A title last season, and Northwood-Lena took the Class 1A championship.

Parkway was the Class 5A runner-up, and Warren Easton was the Class 4A runner-up.

Parkway features recent LSU signee Mikaylah Williams, named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Miss Basketball and the Outstanding Player on the Class 5A All-State team.

Wossman’s D’Naya Ross and Northwood-Lena’s Na’kiyah Allen were first-team All-State selections last season.

Parkway has all five starters from the team that lost to Ponchatoula 80-79 in double overtime in the Class 5A state championship game. That was one of only two losses last season and the only one to a Louisiana team.

Parkway is playing LaGrange at 8 p.m. Friday and Warren Easton at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Airline, Benton, Bossier and Plain Dealing are also competing.

Airline opens the tournament against Delhi at 4 p.m. Wednesday and then comes back to play Homer at 7. The Lady Vikings play Northwood-Lena at 5:30 Thursday.

Benton faces Woodlawn at 3:30 Thursday, Wossman at 5 Friday and Brusly at 1:30 Saturday.

Bossier plays Plain Dealing at 4 Wednesday, Natchitoches Central at 5 Thursday and Haynesville at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Plain Dealing is also playing Delhi at 3:30 Friday.

Battle on the Hardwood Classic 

At Parkway

Wednesday 

Main Gym

Airline vs. Delhi, 4

Wossman vs. Natchitoches Central, 5:30

Mansfield vs. Haynesville, 7

Auxiliary Gym

Bossier vs. Plain Dealing, 4

Airline vs. Homer, 7

Thursday 

Main Gym

Benton vs. Woodlawn, 3:30

Airline vs. Northwood-Lena, 5

Homer vs. Captain Shreve, 6:30

Wossman vs. Warren Easton, 8

Auxiliary Gym 

Natchitoches Central vs. Bossier, 5

Friday 

Main Gym 

Captain Shreve vs. Northwood-Lena, 3:30

Benton vs. Wossman, 5

Huntington vs. Warren Easton, 6:30

Parkway vs. LaGrange, 8

Auxiliary Gym 

Plain Dealing vs. Delhi, 3:30

Mansfield vs. Natchitoches Central, 5

Woodlawn vs. Southwood, 6:30

Saturday 

Main Gym 

Bossier vs. Haynesville, 9 a.m,

Parkway vs. Warren Easton, 10:30 a.m.

LaGrange vs. Huntington, noon

Benton vs. Brusly, 1:30

Auxiliary Gym 

Delhi vs. Captain Shreve, 10:30 a.m.

Haynesville vs. Southwood, noon

Russell Hedges
