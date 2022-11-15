High school girls basketball: Strong field set to compete in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway

The annual Battle on the Hardwood Classic begins Wednesday at Parkway with another very strong field competing over four days.
Eighteen teams are participating. Twenty-three games are scheduled to be played in the main and auxiliary gyms.
Two 2021-22 state champions and two state runners-up are competing.
Wossman won the Class 3A title last season, and Northwood-Lena took the Class 1A championship.
Parkway was the Class 5A runner-up, and Warren Easton was the Class 4A runner-up.
Parkway features recent LSU signee Mikaylah Williams, named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Miss Basketball and the Outstanding Player on the Class 5A All-State team.
Wossman’s D’Naya Ross and Northwood-Lena’s Na’kiyah Allen were first-team All-State selections last season.
Parkway has all five starters from the team that lost to Ponchatoula 80-79 in double overtime in the Class 5A state championship game. That was one of only two losses last season and the only one to a Louisiana team.
Parkway is playing LaGrange at 8 p.m. Friday and Warren Easton at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Airline, Benton, Bossier and Plain Dealing are also competing.
Airline opens the tournament against Delhi at 4 p.m. Wednesday and then comes back to play Homer at 7. The Lady Vikings play Northwood-Lena at 5:30 Thursday.
Benton faces Woodlawn at 3:30 Thursday, Wossman at 5 Friday and Brusly at 1:30 Saturday.
Bossier plays Plain Dealing at 4 Wednesday, Natchitoches Central at 5 Thursday and Haynesville at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Plain Dealing is also playing Delhi at 3:30 Friday.
Battle on the Hardwood Classic
At Parkway
Wednesday
Main Gym
Airline vs. Delhi, 4
Wossman vs. Natchitoches Central, 5:30
Mansfield vs. Haynesville, 7
Auxiliary Gym
Bossier vs. Plain Dealing, 4
Airline vs. Homer, 7
Thursday
Main Gym
Benton vs. Woodlawn, 3:30
Airline vs. Northwood-Lena, 5
Homer vs. Captain Shreve, 6:30
Wossman vs. Warren Easton, 8
Auxiliary Gym
Natchitoches Central vs. Bossier, 5
Friday
Main Gym
Captain Shreve vs. Northwood-Lena, 3:30
Benton vs. Wossman, 5
Huntington vs. Warren Easton, 6:30
Parkway vs. LaGrange, 8
Auxiliary Gym
Plain Dealing vs. Delhi, 3:30
Mansfield vs. Natchitoches Central, 5
Woodlawn vs. Southwood, 6:30
Saturday
Main Gym
Bossier vs. Haynesville, 9 a.m,
Parkway vs. Warren Easton, 10:30 a.m.
LaGrange vs. Huntington, noon
Benton vs. Brusly, 1:30
Auxiliary Gym
Delhi vs. Captain Shreve, 10:30 a.m.
Haynesville vs. Southwood, noon