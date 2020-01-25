High school girls basketball: Sweeney scores 37 in Haughton win; Benton routs Byrd

Taralyn Sweeney scored 37 points to lead the Haughton Lady Bucs past the Parkway Lady Panthers 53-41 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Haughton.

In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Benton rolled past Byrd 60-37 at home and Airline fell to Southwood 55-42 on the road.

Defending district and state champ Captain Shreve solidified its spot at the top of the standings with a 40-28 road victory over Natchitoches Central.

Here are the 1-5A standings: Captain Shreve (16-5, 8-0), Benton (18-5, 6-2), Natchitoches Central (11-8, 5-2), Parkway (18-6, 4-4), Southwood (14-6, 4-4), Haughton (11-10, 2-6), Byrd (13-9, 1-6), Airline (13-13, 1-7).

In a District 1-3A game, Bossier fell to Green Oaks 65-57 at Bossier.

At Haughton, Sweeney hit five 3-pointers and eclipsed her season-high of 33 points in a victory over Airline. She was 8 of 8 from the free throw line.

With Mikaylah Williams knocking down three 3-pointers, Parkway built a 14-12 lead after the first quarter. But the Lady Panthers went cold the next two quarters, and Sweeney and the Lady Bucs took advantage.

Sweeney hit two 3s and scored 11 points in the second quarter. Haughton led 25-21 at he half.

Parkway managed just four points in the third quarter. Sweeney scored seven, including two 3-pointers, and the Lady Bucs took a 40-25 lead into the fourth.

The Lady Panthers started hitting some shots again in the fourth quarter as Williams scored seven of her 18 points.

But they couldn’t slow down Sweeney, who added the final 11 to her total.

Sh’Diamond McKnight was Parkway’s second-leading scorer with 11 points.

At Benton, Qua Chambers, who verbally committed to ULM earlier this week, scored 22 points to lead the Lady Tigers.

Jada Anderson added 10 and Alisa Harris nine.

Chambers and Anderson scored nine and seven, respectively, in the first quarter as Benton rolled to a 23-7 lead.

Chambers added nine more points in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers extended the lead to 41-16 at the half.

At Bossier, Sanaa Brown and Kelcee Marshall led the Lady Kats (11-11, 2-2) with 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Charneshia Collins paced Green Oaks (12-10, 2-1) with 25.