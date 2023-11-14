High school girls basketball: The Battle on the Hardwood Classic starts Wednesday at Parkway

High school girls basketball: The Battle on the Hardwood Classic starts Wednesday...

The Battle on the Hardwood Classic gets underway Wednesday at Parkway.

There are three defending state champions in the field — Parkway (non-select Division I), Wossman (non-select Division II) and Northwood-Lena (select Division IV).

The tournament features a series of 24 games over four days.

In what could be considered the marquee matchup, Parkway faces Wossman at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Wossman junior Anyra Wilson and senior Da’Naya Ross were first-team Class 3A All-State selections last season. Parkway senior Chloe Larry was a second-team Class 5A selection.

Other parish teams in the field are Benton, Bossier, Airline and Plain Dealing.

Plain Dealing faces Delhi in the event’s first game Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Benton takes on Homer, a non-select Division IV quarterfinalist last season, at 6. The final game Wednesday pits Wossman against 2023 non-select Division I quarterfinalist Natchitoches Central at 8.

Several other teams in the field fared well in the playoffs last season.

Brusly reached the non-select Division II semifinals. Huntington (select Division I) and LaGrange (non-select Division II) reached the quarterfinals of their respective divisions.