High school girls basketball: Three parish teams on road Thursday for non-select Division I first-round playoff games

High school girls basketball: Three parish teams on road Thursday for non-select...

Three parish teams hit the road for first-round non-Select Division playoff games Thursday,

Benton (19-12), the No. 17 seed, is at No. 16 Sulphur (19-8).

Sulphur is a member of District 3-5A. The Lady Tors went 5-3 in district play. Sulphur is coming off a 47-38 loss to distract champion and No. 3 seed Barbe.

Haughton (23-10), the No. 19 seed, will travel to Geismar to take on No. 14 Dutchtown (21-11).

Dutchtown is a member of District 1-5A that includes No. 1 seed Walker. The Lady Griffins went 1-4 in district play.

Airline (18-14), the No. 20 seed, visits No. 13 Destrehan (22-6).

Destrehan is a member of District 5-5A. The Lady Wildcats went 9-3 in district play. They finished the regular season with a seven-game winning streak.