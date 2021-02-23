High school girls basketball: Three parish teams play second-round games Tuesday

After a short break, the LHSAA state playoffs continue Tuesday for three Bossier Parish teams.

In Class 5A second-round games, No. 4 Parkway (17-3) hosts No. 13 Southwood (23-8), and No. 12 Benton (14-6) visits No. 5 Mandeville (19-5). Both games tip off at 6 p.m.

In a Class 1A second-round game, No. 13 Plain Dealing (8-9) travels to Washington to face No. 4 North Central (14-8) at 6.

Plain Dealing defeated No. 20 Arcadia 33-24 Monday in the first round. North Central received a first-round bye.

The girls’ playoffs usually start on the Thursday following the announcement of the pairings. But last week’s winter weather and the fallout from it pushed Parkway and Benton’s first-round games to Monday, which is usually the day for second-round games.

Parkway routed No. 29 Live Oak 70-25 and Benton got past No. 21 Natchitoches Central 60-55.

The Parkway-Southwood game is a rematch of a District 1-5A game on Jan. 28 won by the Lady Panthers 81-66. The teams’ second district matchup was canceled.

Freshman Chloe Larry scored a season-high 29 points to lead Parkway. Sophomore Mikaylah Williams had 18.

Jermesha Frierson led Southwood with 26 points. Kennedee Shelton added 20.

Parkway got off to a fast start and led 42-23 at the half.

Parkway will be trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since making it to the Class 4A semifinals in 2008.

If Parkway and defending state champion Benton win, they will face off in the quarterfinals.

Mandeville is a member of District 6-5A which includes top seed and undefeated Ponchatoula. The Lady Skippers lost to Ponchatoula twice during the regular season, 59-43 and 59-37.

Mandeville defeated No. 28 West Ouachita 66-43 in the first round.

The Lady Skippers played without leading scorer and rebounder Jaylyn James, who suffered a torn ACL in the final regular-season game. A Louisiana-Lafayette signee, she was averaging 27 points per game.

Mandeville made eight 3-pointers in the game.

The Lady Skippers did not make the playoffs in 2020 after going 13-17. James transferred from St. Thomas Aquinas before this season.