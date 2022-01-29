High school girls basketball: Williams leads Parkway past Benton; Airline reaches 20-win mark; Haughton wins

Parkway junior Mikaylah Williams was already having a good game through three quarters of a District 1-5A matchup against the Benton Lady Tigers Friday night at Parkway.

She had 17 points and Parkway led by 12. But Benton looked determined to hang around and had a chance to cut the lead to double digits early in the fourth.

That’s when Williams really showed why coaches like UConn’s Geno Auriemma and LSU’s Kim Mulkey have visited Parkway this season.

She scored 16 points in the final quarter, helping the Lady Panthers pull away for a 65-38 victory.

In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Airline defeated Natchitoches Central 53-48 in Natchitoches and Haughton downed Byrd 48-29 at Haughton.

In the other 1-5A game, Southwood topped Captain Shreve 65-45 at Shreve.

Parkway (25-2, 10-0), which has won 20 straight on the court, leads Southwood (17-8, 7-3) by three games in the standings with four to play.

Airline (20-10, 6-4) is in third. The Lady Vikings are followed by Benton (18-9, 5-5), Haughton (14-10, 4-6), Natchitoches Central (13-13, 4-6), Captain Shreve (11-10, 4-6) and Byrd (11-11, 0-10).

Parkway hosts Southwood Tuesday. A victory will give the Lady Panthers the outright district title.

Williams scored nine points in the first quarter and Parkway led 16-13. She didn’t score in the second, but Jayla James stepped up with two 3-pointers . The Lady Panthers extended the lead to 30-20 at the half.

Williams had six points in the third quarter and Parkway led 43-31 going into the fourth. With the 16 in the fourth, she finished with 33.

Ty’lissa Henderson scored nine points for the Lady Panthers and Makenna Miles had eight, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Senior forward Jada Stewart led Benton with 18 points. Senior guard Ella Kate Malley added 10.

At Haughton, freshman Dakota Howard scored 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to lead the Lady Bucs.

Sara White added 10, sinking 6-of-7 free throws. Kenyetta Glover and Averi Phillips scored eight each.

The Lady Bucs held the Lady Jackets to just five points in the first half.

At Natchitoches Central, Airline senior Kayla Hampton had a big game, scoring 26 points and making five steals.

Kori Rice had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Airline hit the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2014-15 season.