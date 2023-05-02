High school girls golf: Benton’s McWilliams sixth in Division I tournament

Benton sophomore Abigail McWilliams finished sixth in the Division I tournament Tuesday at Les Vieux Chenes Golf Club in Youngsville.

She shot a 5-over-par 79, an improvement of five strokes over her first-round score, for a two-day total of 163.

Jade Neves of Sacred Heart-New Orleans took medalist honors. She shot a second-round 77 for a 36-hole total of 152. That was one stroke ahead of The Willow School’s Teagan Connors, who shot a second-round 74, the best of the day.

Haughton’s Haylee Crowder shot an 88, six strokes better than her first-round score, and finished 14th at 182.

Haughton’s Morgan Davison shot a 107 in the second round and Ainsley Thompson a 124.