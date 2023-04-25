High school girls golf: Haughton, Benton’s McWilliams qualify for Division I state tournament

Haughton’s team and Benton’s Abigail McWilliams qualified for next week’s Division I state tournament Tuesday in Monroe.

McWilliams, Benton’s lone player, finished fourth in the medalist competition with a 77 in the Region I, Division I tournament at Frenchmen’s Bend.

She was one of four individuals to advance who were not on one of the four advancing teams. McWilliams finished two strokes behind medalist Audry Pharr of St. Thomas More.

Captain Shreve’s Addison Montoya and Barbe’s Isabella Callaba tied for second at 76.

Haughton and Ruston finished tied for fourth with team scores of 175.

Haylee Crowder won a two-hole playoff and Haughton got the fourth and final team spot for the state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at Les Vieux Chenes in Lafayette.

Crowder shot an 84 and her teammate Morgan Davison a 91. They and teammate Ainsley Thompson will be heading to the tournament.

Barbe won the team title with a 78-76–154. Sam Houston was second with a 78-89–167 and Captain Shreve third with a 76-96–172.