High school girls soccer: Airline edges Parkway; Haughton gets two wins in Shreve tournament

High school girls soccer: Airline edges Parkway; Haughton gets two wins in...

The Airline Lady Vikings edged the Parkway Lady Panthers 1-0 in a District 1, Division I game Thursday at Freedom Fields.

Katie Jump scored on a penalty kick about 10 minutes into the second half. Airline goalkeeper Catherine Webber had six saves as both teams turned in strong defensive efforts.

Airline improved to 9-3-1 overall and 4-0 in district. Parkway fell to 9-4 and 0-2.

The Haughton Lady Bucs won two games in the Captain Shreve tournament, defeating Southwood 8-0 and Ouachita Parish 2-1.

Alexis Cooper and Dani Droddy scored two goals each against Southwood. Lowrey Lain, Ambur Dement, Bizzy Gaspard and Mya Webb all had one.

Dement and Lauren Tippet scored the goals against Ouachita. Dement’s goal in the final minute on an assist from Dement broke a 1-1 tie.

Haughton (6-4-2) continues play in the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Minden.

Also in the Shreve tournament, the Benton Lady Tigers played the undefeated host team tough, falling 1-0. Benton dropped to 5-4. Captain Shreve improved to 7-0.

In a non-district game, the Bossier Lady Kats lost to St. Frederick 8-0 at Memorial Stadium.

Note: Stats provided by coaches.