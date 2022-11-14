High school girls soccer: Districts with parish teams have new looks this season

High school girls soccer: Districts with parish teams have new looks this...

Two districts with parish teams have new looks this season.

Benton and Haughton have moved up from Division II to Division I. They join Airline, Byrd, Captain Shreve and Southwood in District 1.

After competing in Division I for three seasons, Parkway is moving back down to Division II where it enjoyed a lot of playoff success. The Lady Panthers join defending champion Caddo Magnet, Huntington, Minden, Natchitoches Central, North DeSoto and Northwood.

The 2022-23 season started Monday.

Benton returns one of the area’s top players in senior Jamie Willis, who was the Offensive MVP on the All-District 1-II team.

Willis, who recently signed a track and field scholarship with South Alabama, scored 31 goals last season. She was also the MVP on the All-Parish team.

The Lady Tigers went 15-10-4 and reached the quarterfinals of the Division II playoffs.

Two other first-team All-District selections return off that team — senior forward Lexy Bouillion and junior wing Abigail Jacobs.

Second-team selection Lana Whiteman, a sophomore forward, also returns along with two honorable mention selections, senior wings Natalie Brice and Caroline Moore.

Parkway barely missed making the Division I playoffs last season, finishing No. 33 in the power rankings, one spot below the cutoff.

The Lady Panthers lost first-team All-District 1-I selection Maya Jackson to graduation.

Among the returning players are second-team All-District selections Aubri Dupree, a senior goalkeeper, Marie Smith, a senior defender, and Isabel Bright, a junior defender.

Airline senior Rachael Burns, a first-team All-District 1-I defender, is one of the area’s top returning players.

Other players back off last season’s team that went 11-11-4 and made the playoffs are senior midfielder Aly Campbell and senior defenders Bianca Pantaze and Katie Jump. All three were honorable mention All-District last season.

Haughton went 11-12-4 last season and reached the second round of the Division II playoffs.

Two first-team All-District 1-II selections return from that team — senior midfielder/forward Lowrey Lain and senior midfielder/defender Ambur Dement.

Second-team All-District players Dani Droddy, a senior midfielder/defender, and Averie Felicetty, a senior defender, also return along with senior Emma Maynor, an honorable mention selection.

Senior Jordan Pieri, junior Alexis Cooper, sophomore Macy Watson and junior Maggie Watson also started games last season.

Forward Evey Bamburg heads the list of returning players for Bossier.

Bossier’s District 1-III also has a new look with perennial power Loyola College Prep moving down to Division IV.

The Lady Kats are now in a four-team district with Sterlington, Union Parish and Wossman.