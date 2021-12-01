High school girls soccer: Four parish teams post victories

Benton, Airline, Haughton and Parkway won games Monday and Tuesday.

Benton defeated Calvary Baptist 2-0 Monday and North DeSoto 4-0 Tuesday.

Airline defeated West Ouachita 1-0 Monday.

Haughton defeated Natchitoches Central 3-0 Tuesday, and Parkway downed North Caddo 10-0.

Madecyn Johnson, Lowrey Lain and Averie Felicetty scored goals as Haughton improved to 2-2-2. The Lady Bucs also won the JV game 3-0. Kylie Small had two goals and Lanndry Culver one.

Maya Jackson scored four goals and had three assists in Parkway’s victory.

Cameron Dunn scored two goals. Isabel Bright and Marie Smith had one goal and one assist each.

Emilie Morton and Audrey Stippel had one goal each.

Kendahl Winningham, Hallie Worthy and Katelynn Icenhower had one assist apiece.

The Lady Panthers improved to 4-2.

Benton raised its record to 4-3 with the pair of victories.

Airline improved to 5-1-1.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.