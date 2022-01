The Haughton Lady Bucs defeated Northwood 3-1 in a District 1-II game Friday night.

Dani Droddy, Ambur Dement and Lowrey Lain scored one goal apiece.

Haughton (10-10-3) is No. 11 in the Division II power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com. The top eight teams in the final ratings receive first-round byes in the playoffs. The next eight host first-round games.

Haughton faces Benton on Tuesday then closes the regular season against Minden on Thursday.