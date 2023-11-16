High school girls soccer: Haughton, Parkway win on first day of Cranberry Classic

High school girls soccer: Haughton, Parkway win on first day of Cranberry...

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers won first-round matches Thursday in the Cranberry Classic tournament hosted by Haughton at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Haughton defeated Bossier 4-2. Parkway rolled past Natchitoches Central 5-0.

In other first-round matches, Airline fell to Evangel Christian 4-1 and Minden topped Huntington 4-0.

Natalie Nettles scored two goals for Haughton. Landry Culver and Payton Barker scored one each.

In semifinal matches Saturday, Parkway plays Evangel at 11:30 a.m. and Haughton faces Minden at 12:45 p.m.

The third-place match is at 4:30 and the championship match is at 5:45.

In the consolation semifinals Saturday, Bossier faces Huntington at 9 a.m. and Airline plays Natchitoches Central at 10:15.

The losers play at 2 p.m. The consolation final is at 3:15.

Note: Match statistics provided by coaches. This report will be updated if more information is received.