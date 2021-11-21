High school girls soccer: Haughton takes third in Cranberry Classic; Airline wins consolation title

High school girls soccer: Haughton takes third in Cranberry Classic; Airline wins...

The Haughton Lady Bucs took third place and the Airline Lady Vikings won the consolation title Saturday in the Haughton Cranberry Classic tournament at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Haughton and Ouachita Parish completed regulation in a scoreless tie. The Lady Bucs won in a penalty-kicks shootout.

Lowrey Lain, Ambur Dement and Jordan Pieri scored goals, and Cassidy Cloud made some big saves.

Haughton fell to Calvary Baptist 2-0 in the winners’ bracket semifinals.

Airline defeated Ruston 3-0 in the consolation finals. The Lady Vikings downed Minden 5-0 in the semifinals.

Ruston defeated Bossier 7-0 in the other consolation semifinal.

Ouachita Christian defeated Ouachita Parish 5-1 in the other winners’ backet semifinal.

Calvary and Ouachita Christian finished regulation tied at 1 in the championship game. OCS took home the first-place trophy on penalty kicks.

Elsewhere, Parkway dropped a 2-1 decision to Baton Rouge High in the Loyola tournament.

Maya Jackson scored for the Lady Panthers. Parkway goalkeeper Aubri Dupre made nine saves.

Benton defeated Episcopal 4-2 in the Captain Shreve tournament.