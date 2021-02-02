High school girls soccer: Parkway, Benton, Haughton headed to playoffs

Parkway, Benton and Haughton have made the LHSAA playoffs.

In a Division I first-round match, No. 18 seed Parkway (13-7-1) visits No. 15 West Monroe (10-5-3).

The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Rebels 2-1 in a District 1-I match on Dec. 7 at West Monroe.

First-round matches must be played by Friday.

No. 7 Benton (17-7-1) and No. 8 Haughton (10-8-3) received first-round byes in Division II.

The Lady Tigers will host the winner between No. 23 Carencro (3-11-1) and No. 10 Liberty (9-6-0) in the second round.

The Lady Bucs will host the winner of No. 24 Edna Karr (4-5-1) and No. 9 West Ouachita (8-10-0).

Second-round matches must be played by Feb. 10.

Airline (6-11-3) just missed out on making the Division I playoffs. The Lady Vikings were No. 34 in the final power rankings. The top 32 teams qualified.

— Featured photo by Jeff Thomas